Hillary, Chelsea Clinton to tell unheralded heroes' stories

Hillary Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea, are forming a film-production company that they say will tell the stories of people whose voices are often overlooked.

The first project of their HiddenLight company is to be a documentary series called "Gutsy Women," which Apple TV Plus said in a separate announcement Thursday it plans to air at an unspecified future date.

Mother and daughter, who will host the series, say it was inspired by the 2019 book they co-authored: "The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience."

"For too long, attention has been paid only to the loudest voices in the room. There have been generations of change-makers who have shaped and will continue to shape our world — often quietly, flying under the radar," Hillary Clinton said in a statement. She added that the stories of those often-unheralded change-makers are the ones they plan to tell.

The Clintons join former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle in the film and TV production business; the Obamas' Higher Ground company has supported several projects, including the Oscar-winning documentary "American Factory."

"The stories we tell and the experiences we share shape the way we see each other and help us understand our own unique place in the world," said Chelsea Clinton.