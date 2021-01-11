TODAY'S PAPER
Hoda Kotb to host New Orleans' 3-day virtual Mardi Gras celebration

Hoda Kotb, who worked for a New Orleans

Hoda Kotb, who worked for a New Orleans TV station in the 1990s before eventually becoming a co-anchor on NBC's "Today," announced Monday that she would host the city's three-day virtual celebration next month. Credit: Getty Images / Nicholas Hunt

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Hoda Kotb will host New Orleans' virtual Mardi Gras celebration next month.

NOLA.com, the website of the joint newspaper The New Orleans Advocate and The Times-Picayune, and a presenter of the annual event, announced that the "Today" co-anchor, 56, would preside over the three-night, online "Mardi Gras for All Y'All" beginning Feb. 12. "I'm just pumped up about it," Kotb said Monday on her NBC morning show, recalling that a year earlier, Mardi Gras had taken place "at the very start of the [COVID-19] pandemic, remember?"

She promised of the virtual version of New Orleans' traditional phantasmagoria of floats, parades and music, "We're going to make everybody happy!" The event will stream at NOLA.com, TheAdvocate.com and affiliated YouTube and Facebook Live sites.

Kotb worked for the city's WWL-TV news station from 1992 to 1998.

