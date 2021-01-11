Hoda Kotb will host New Orleans' virtual Mardi Gras celebration next month.

NOLA.com, the website of the joint newspaper The New Orleans Advocate and The Times-Picayune, and a presenter of the annual event, announced that the "Today" co-anchor, 56, would preside over the three-night, online "Mardi Gras for All Y'All" beginning Feb. 12. "I'm just pumped up about it," Kotb said Monday on her NBC morning show, recalling that a year earlier, Mardi Gras had taken place "at the very start of the [COVID-19] pandemic, remember?"

She promised of the virtual version of New Orleans' traditional phantasmagoria of floats, parades and music, "We're going to make everybody happy!" The event will stream at NOLA.com, TheAdvocate.com and affiliated YouTube and Facebook Live sites.

Kotb worked for the city's WWL-TV news station from 1992 to 1998.