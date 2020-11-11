Hugh Grant has recovered from COVID-19

Actor Hugh Grant, whose current HBO miniseries "The Undoing" shot throughout the North Fork last year, has recovered from COVID-19.

"I think I got it in February," Grant, 60, told host Stephen Colbert on CBS' "The Late Show" Tuesday night. "I've had an antibody test only a month ago," he added. "I still have those antibodies, so I know that's what it was."

Saying that both he and his wife, Anna Eberstein, had contracted the virus, the "Notting Hill" and "About a Boy" star said, "It started as just a very strange syndrome where I kept breaking into a terrible sweat. It was like a poncho of sweat. Embarrassing, really. And then my eyeballs felt about three sizes too big and this feeling as though some enormous man was sitting on my chest, sort of Harvey Weinstein or someone."

When he realized he could no longer smell, "You start to panic. … And I started sniffing flowers. Nothing. And you get more and more desperate — I started sniffing in garbage cans. And then," he joked, "you want to sniff strangers' armpits because you just can't smell anything. And I eventually went home," he continued dryly riffing, "and sprayed my wife's Chanel No. 5 directly into my face. Couldn't smell a thing, but I did go blind!"