English actor Hugh Grant reportedly is expecting his fifth child, his third with Swedish TV producer Anna Eberstein.

After Eberstein, accompanying him, arrived Sunday at the Golden Globe Awards visibly pregnant, her mother, Swedish parliament member Susanne Eberstein, told the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet on Tuesday, “I’m very excited about a new grandchild.” The baby, she said, is expected “pretty soon.”

“Four Weddings and a Funeral” and “Notting Hill” star Grant, 57, and Anna Eberstein had children in 2012 and 2015, according to Swedish media. Grant also has two children with Tinglan Hong: daughter Tabitha, born in September 2011, and a boy, Felix, born in 2013. Grant’s representative has not commented.

