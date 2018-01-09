TODAY'S PAPER
Hugh Grant to be a dad for the fifth time, report says

Hugh Grant at the premiere of

Hugh Grant at the premiere of "Paddington 2" in Westwood, Calif., on Jan. 6, 2018. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Rodin Eckenroth

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
English actor Hugh Grant reportedly is expecting his fifth child, his third with Swedish TV producer Anna Eberstein.

After Eberstein, accompanying him, arrived Sunday at the Golden Globe Awards visibly pregnant, her mother, Swedish parliament member Susanne Eberstein, told the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet on Tuesday, “I’m very excited about a new grandchild.” The baby, she said, is expected “pretty soon.”

“Four Weddings and a Funeral” and “Notting Hill” star Grant, 57, and Anna Eberstein had children in 2012 and 2015, according to Swedish media. Grant also has two children with Tinglan Hong: daughter Tabitha, born in September 2011, and a boy, Felix, born in 2013. Grant’s representative has not commented.

