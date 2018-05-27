Two days after their surprise marriage Friday in London, actor Hugh Grant and Swedish businesswoman Anna Eberstein, who have three children together, appeared publicly as husband and wife.

The official website of Formula 1 auto racing ran a photo Sunday of “Notting Hill” and “About a Boy” star Grant, 57, and Eberstein, 39, together at the Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco 2018 in Monte Carlo, wearing lanyards and mingling with the crowd. They also were seen on a balcony overlooking the event, People magazine said.

The British newspaper The Daily Telegraph reported Friday that Grant and Eberstein had married at the Chelsea registry office near their West London home, in a small ceremony attended by close family.

Grant, who is highly private about his personal life, has never previously been married. Following a 13-year relationship with actress Elizabeth Hurley, with whom he remains friends, the actor had five children with two women.

He shares his eldest child, daughter Tabitha, 6, and his third, son Felix, 5, with Chinese receptionist Tinglan Hong. With Eberstein, Grant has son John, also 5, born in September 2012, a few months before Felix; a daughter born in December 2015; and a third child born in early March this year, according to Hurley on her March 9 appearance on the Bravo talk show “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”