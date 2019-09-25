Coliseum show is a homecoming for Hugh Jackman 

Hugh Jackman is in the midst of his first world tour, but when he brings his show to NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale on Oct. 5, it’ll be something of a homecoming.

Yes, the Hollywood and Broadway megastar is known for his Australian roots, but he also has Long Island ties — both cinematic and residential.

On screen, he stars as the notorious former Roslyn Schools Superintendent Frank Tassone in “Bad Education,” depicting the $11 million school-district embezzlement scheme for which Tassone was convicted in 2006. The film, from screenwriter (and former Roslyn student) Mike Makowsky, was shot in Roslyn last year and earned critical acclaim at its recent Toronto International Film Festival premiere. Co-starring Allison Janney and Ray Romano, it will debut on HBO next year.

To catch sight of Jackman before that, you could hang outside his homes in Manhattan or his native Sydney, or head to East Hampton, where Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, are renovating a spacious, bay-front “holiday home.” During the reno’, the couple and their children, Oscar, 19, and Ava, 14, bunk in a sleek 1,400-square-foot modern guesthouse on the property (designed by Bridgehampton-based architecture firm Stelle Lomont Rouhani). Literally, bunk — it’s a one-bedroom, so the kids have slept on bunk beds in the main living area.

Jackman loves the cozy quarters, his wife said last year in an interview for Australia’s Vogue Living. But after mornings spent tiptoeing around sleeping teenagers, “I’m like, ‘Hugh, this is exactly why we’re building the other house,’” she recalled, laughing.

The couple fell in love with the area after renting fashion designer (and friend) Donna Karan’s East Hampton home one summer some years ago. Jackman has been spotted playing golf at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club (in a tournament supporting the ALS Association in 2015), and prowling the Southampton Farmers Market (he made headlines helping a local chocolatier set up her tent and unload products one Memorial Day Weekend in 2013 when she was running late).

His concert tour includes music from “The Greatest Showman,” plus Broadway musicals “Les Misérables,” “Dear Evan Hansen” and “The Boy From Oz," for which he won a Tony Award for his role as singer-songwriter and fellow Aussie Peter Allen.

“I had a trailer right next to him [while shooting ‘Bad Education’], and I kept hearing thumping,” Romano said, in a recent Hollywood Reporter interview. “Then I found out he had a tap-dance board in his trailer.”

Apparently even X-Men have to brush up on their time step now and again.