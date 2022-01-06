TODAY'S PAPER
Hugh Jackman thanks health care workers in video

Hugh Jackman was set to return to "The

Hugh Jackman was set to return to "The Music Man" Thursday night. Credit: PA Images via Getty Images / Ian West

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Hugh Jackman was out and about on the streets of Manhattan Thursday for the first time since testing positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 28, and he took time to thank health care workers for all of their hard work during the pandemic.

The actor, who was set to resume performances in the Broadway revival of "The Music Man" Thursday night, posted a 56-second Twitter video shot while walking his dog in which he praised those essential workers. "It's my first time outside in 10 days. … It's cold, it's beautiful. I'm so excited to get back to the theater," he said.

Jackman, 53, then gave a shoutout to health care workers and expressed his gratitude for their efforts since the pandemic began in early 2020. He continued, "I cannot imagine how you guys are coping after two years of this exhausting, never-ending story that is COVID," he said. "Hospitals are struggling again. And you guys just continue to, day in and day out, take care of so many people. I am just so, so grateful for all that you do. I have said it before, but I just really had to say it again: Thank you."

Jackman and co-star Sutton Foster began previews of "The Music Man" at the Winter Garden Theatre on Dec. 20. Performances were set to resume Thursday for the first time since Dec. 28 after the two stars and some other company members tested positive for breakthrough COVID.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

