Film star Hugh Jackman teased his friend Ryan Reynolds on social media over the weekend, posting a video comically suggesting a cameo in producer-star Reynolds' upcoming "Deadpool 3."

"Officer Dobkowski is doling out incredibly smart career advice for @VancityReynolds," tweeted the Australia-born Jackman, 52. "Sharing is caring."

On the video, shot at a Manhattan esplanade alongside the Hudson River, the off-camera Jackman asks pandemic-masked New York City Parks Enforcement Officer John Dobkowski to "say what you just said to me."

"Hey, Ryan," a game Dobkowski addresses the camera, "you gotta to get this guy in 'Deadpool 3.' Even if it's for a 10-minute cameo, that would be awesome. That movie will be so cool, so great, it will blow [up] the box office," he says.

" You could add a 'Or I'll ticket you,' " Jackman suggests, to which the delighted Dobkowski responds, "Or I'll ticket you when you go to New York City!"

Neither Reynolds, 44, nor the verified Deadpool-movie social-media accounts have commented on the joking suggestion. Jackman, who has played the mutant antihero Wolverine in several X-Men movies, made an uncredited cameo as that character in the 1960s period film "X-Men: First Class" (2011).

Following previous rumors, Reynolds confirmed in December that he and a development team had been working on the next installment of the metatextual superhero action-comedy "Deadpool" films. The 2016 and 2018 movies, featuring Marvel Comics' good-guy mercenary with superpowers and potty-mouthed wisecracks, were hits for 20th Century Fox. That studio has since been absorbed by Disney, home of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said in January that "Deadpool 3" would be part of that shared universe's canonical continuity.