The Greatest Showman is also a pretty good farmer: Actor Hugh Jackman over the summer has been volunteering at East Hampton's Share the Harvest Farm, which grows organic produce to donate to local food pantries and other organizations.

In a Facebook post Monday, Jackman, 51, who recently earned good notices as former Roslyn Schools Superintendent and convicted embezzler Frank Tassone in HBO's "Bad Education," called the farm "an amazing organization that helps feed families in need on the East End of Long Island." In two photos, he stands in a field, fully masked and wearing a cowboy hat, holding a plastic container of produce.

"We've been honored to work with the wonderful @thehughjackman and his family this summer. Thank you for all the help and enthusiasm, Hugh, even on the hottest of days and dirtiest of tasks, and for keeping us all well-caffeinated this season," Share the Harvest wrote on its own Facebook page.

"He's been doing a little bit of everything," staff member Jess Tonn, 40, of Wainscott, told Newsday. "Harvesting and weeding the two main things happening on our farm right now. Occasionally he picks insects off plants if there's an infestation."

Jackman came upon Share the Harvest, formerly the Food Pantry Farm, after "doing a Google search on volunteer opportunities in East Hampton,” she said. "He's been out here with his family for the pandemic. He’s also done work with ELIJA Farm," a South Huntington nonprofit whose acronym stands for Empowering Long Island’s Journey Through Autism, "but I think he wanted to do farm work closer to where he was living."

Jackman, she said, "emailed us in mid-June and started volunteering pretty soon after that," occasionally bringing along one of his and wife Deborra-Lee Furness’ two children.

This is the first celebrity to have volunteered there, said Tonn.

Was anyone wary of an email purportedly from Hugh Jackman? "Even if it wasn't him, even if it were someone else named Hugh Jackman, we appreciate every volunteer we get."