“It’s not 'Wolverine the Musical,' ” said Hugh Jackman, appearing on the "Today" show Thursday morning with a major announcement.

Living up to his “Greatest Showman” billing, the versatile entertainer announced he will launch his first world tour, “The Man. The Music. The Show.” “It’s a dream come true for me,” said Jackman, 50.

Along with songs from that hit film from last year about P.T. Barnum, he’ll also perform numbers from “Les Miserables,” the 2012 film that earned him an Oscar nomination and a Golden Globe win as best actor in a musical/comedy for his portrayal of Jean Valjean.

According to Variety, insiders say the actor — currently playing former presidential candidate Gary Hart in “The Frontrunner” and next slated to play disgraced former Roslyn school superintendent Frank Tassone in "Bad Education" — will also include songs from his Tony-winning Broadway show “The Boy from Oz” and others, all accompanied by a live orchestra.

The tour will kick off in Europe, starting in Hamburg, Germany, on May 13, before moving to 22 cities in the United States, including two nights at Madison Square Garden on June 28 and 29. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 7 at HughJackmanTheShow.com, but if you want a preview, Jackman will perform a couple of numbers on "Today" on Tuesday.