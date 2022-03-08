Syosset-raised "Frozen" star Idina Menzel as well as star Josh Gad, writer-director Jennifer Lee and composer Kristen Anderson-Lopez have all expressed support and admiration for a little girl in war-besieged Ukraine singing the movie's empowering "Let It Go" in a video that went viral.

"We see you. We really, really see you," tweeted Menzel, who voiced snow queen Elsa in Disney's 2013 Oscar-winning animated feature and sang its Oscar-and Grammy Award winning song. She reposted the video, originally on the Facebook page of Kyiv resident Marta Smekhova, from the Twitter feed of Indian journalist Ankita Jain, where it has been seen 14.4 million times. Menzel added two heart emojis in yellow and blue, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

The cellphone video, recorded on an unspecified date and posted by Smekhova on March 3, shows a few dozen people in what the text says is a Kyiv bomb shelter during the current Russian invasion. A little girl, whom the female narrator says in Ukrainian is named Amelia Anisovich, stands on a chair, supported by the hands of an off-screen person. Smiling, she begins singing "Let It Go" in Ukrainian, inducing respectful silence among her brethren.

The 1 3/4-minute video ends with applause and calls of bravo as the child beams happily.

"Everyone put their business aside and listened to a song by this girl who was just beaming light … even men couldn't hold back the tears," Smekhova wrote in her post, per a translation. "Video made with permission of the girl's mother," she continued, adding, "Amelia, your singing left no one indifferent! Look, Russians, against whom you are fighting! Only a coward can fight against civilians, take away childhood from defenseless children!"

"My heart is overwhelmed. These poor children. These poor people," tweeted Gad, who voiced the soulful snowman Olaf in "Frozen." "I want to hug and protect this and every other child in danger right now and I feel helpless." In his comments section, the movie's co-writer and co-director, Jennifer Lee, wrote, "My heart aches. Praying for their safety."

"Dear Little Girl with the beautiful voice, My husband and I wrote this song as part of a story about healing a family in pain," tweeted Anderson-Lopez, referring to herself and Robert Anderson-Lopez. "The way you sing it is like a magic trick that spreads the light in your heart and heals everyone who hears it. Keep singing! We are listening!"

The widely shared video has since been removed from Smekhova's Facebook account, with some online suggesting it was at the behest of Disney due to copyright infringement. A Disney corporate representative did not respond to a Newsday request for comment.