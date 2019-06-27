Even though Idris Elba isn't trying to become the next James Bond, he's disheartened that some people don't think he should be considered for the spy role because he's black.

The English actor says in the August issue of Vanity Fair that it's frustrating that there are people who say " 'It can't be.' And it really turns out to be the color of my skin."

Some have speculated that the "Luther" star would make the perfect Bond. “James Bond is a hugely coveted, iconic, beloved character, that takes audiences on this massive escapism journey,” says Elba, 46. “Of course, if someone said to me ‘Do you want to play James Bond?,’ I’d be like, Yeah! That’s fascinating to me."

Despite his interest, he adds in the interview that he doesn't need to put himself in the position of questioning whether a stint as fictional British action hero Bond would succeed or not because of his skin color. “You just get disheartened,” he says, “when you get people from a generational point of view going, ‘It can’t be.’ And it really turns out to be the color of my skin. And then if I get it and it didn’t work, or it did work, would it be because of the color of my skin? That’s a difficult position to put myself into when I don’t need to.”

Elba next stars as a villain in "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" due in theaters in August. After that, he lends his voice to the animated feature "Cats," which comes out in December and also features the vocal talents of Judi Dench, Ian McKellen and Taylor Swift.