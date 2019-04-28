English actor Idris Elba and new bride Sabrina Dhowre broke their silence Sunday after news emerged the day before that they had married on Friday.

"The best day of my life, thank you to everyone who helped make it so special," Dhowre posted on Instagram, captioning a photo of herself in a Vera Wang bridal gown, shot for the U.K. edition of Vogue magazine, and naming her various stylists and others. Fashion designer Wang commented on the thread, "So thrilled and proud to have dressed you on your wedding day ! You look absolutely radiant! Xxxxxxxx Vera."

"Luther" star Elba, 46, who was named People magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive” in November, also commented on Dhowre's post, writing, "I love you Sabbi put me on the gram." He did not comment on any of his own social media accounts.

Also on the thread was Bollywood icon and former "Quantico" star Priyanka Chopra, who told Dhowre, "Congratulations babe! You make a stunning bride!!"

British Vogue, which posted the first images of the couple's wedding, said Saturday on Instagram that Elba and Dhowre "exchanged vows in Morocco on April 26 2019. Celebrations were spread over three days in Marrakech." People magazine specified the nuptials took place at the Ksar Char-Bagh luxury hotel.

The bride, who won Canada's Ms. Vancouver pageant in November 2014, wore a custom off-the-shoulder, A-line gown, said British Vogue. She was styled by Law Roach, makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury and hairstylist Luana Babbi, who wrote on her own Instagram account, "I'm so honoured to have worked for this incredible and amazing woman."

The London-born Elba, who played the Asgardian god Heimdall in four Marvel Studio films, wore a custom Ozwald Boateng suit.

This is Elba's third marriage. He has a 17-year-old daughter, Isan, with first wife Hanne "Kim" Norgaard, to whom he was married from 1999 to 2003. In 2006 he married American attorney Sonya Nicole Hamlin, but that union lasted only months. Elba has a second child, son Winston, who turned 5 this month, with former girlfriend Naiyana Garth.

He proposed to Dhowre on Feb. 9, 2018, at a preview screening of his directorial debut, "Yardie," at the Rio Cinema in London. The two had only met the previous September while Elba was shooting "The Mountain Between Us" in the area around Vancouver, British Columbia, where she lived. They made their first public appearance together days later at the Sept. 8, 2017, Toronto International Film Festival premiere of his movie "Molly's Game."