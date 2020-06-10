Iggy Azalea reveals she has given birth to her first child

TODAY'S PAPER
Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti appear in a composite image. Credit: Composite: Invision / AP / Evan Agostini, left; Getty Images for BET / Bennett Raglin

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Australian rapper Iggy Azalea announced Wednesday that she has given birth to her first child.

"I have a son," Azalea, who turned 30 on Sunday, posted on Instagram Stories. "I kept waiting for the right time to say something, but it feels like the more time passes, the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world. I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words."

While Azalea, born Amethyst Kelly, has been posting photos of herself regularly on social media, none shows her visibly pregnant. She gave no name or birth date for her son, nor the father's name, although as of late 2018 she was living with rapper Playboi Carti, born Jordan Carter, 23, in his hometown of Atlanta. Carti has not commented publicly.

