LI's Ilana Glazer welcomes her first child

"Broad City" co-creator and co-star Ilana Glazer has welcomed her first child with her husband of four years, scientist David Rooklin. reports Newsday contributor Frank Lovece.

"[B]een breastfeedin in compression socks for the past 3 weeks, hbu [how about you] ?" wrote the comic, 34, on Instagram Monday, captioning a photo of herself breastfeeding the couple's infant. Glazer, raised in St. James, and a graduate of Smithtown High School, gave no details of the baby's name, gender or birth date.

Rooklin on July 11 had posted to Instagram two pencil sketches of a breastfeeding mother and of a baby, respectively, captioned "quick sketch of new mom and" followed by emoji of a red rose and of a hatching chick.

Among the many well-wishers commenting on Glazer's post were "Broad City" co-star Abbi Jacobson, who wrote, "My BB with her Lil BB" and two red hearts. Others included actors and comedians Stephanie Beatriz, D'Arcy Carden, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, America Ferrera, Jim Gaffigan, Chelsea Handler, Natasha Lyonne, Busy Philipps, Amy Sedaris, Wanda Sykes, Amber Tamblyn and Lena Waithe, broadcast journalists Katie Couric and Soledad O'Brien, musician Questlove and model Christy Turlington.

Glazer had revealed her pregnancy in an Entertainment Weekly article in March.