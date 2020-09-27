Comedian James "Murr" Murray of TV's "Impractical Jokers" married his fiancee of 13 months, Melyssa Davies, on Friday in a ceremony officiated by his cast mate Joe Gatto, of Glen Head.

"Check out my photo from @impracticaljokersofficial star @therealmurr and @melyssandavies wedding yesterday at ... [The Lake House Inn in Bucks County, Pennsylvania]," wedding photographer Joe Papeo posted on social media Saturday. "Mr. & Mrs.," wrote Murray, 44, on Instagram and Facebook Sunday, with one of Papeo's photos. //Sept. 27, 2020// The comic additionally retweeted People magazine's post promoting its article on the wedding.

The COVID-19 pandemic had caused fluctuations in wedding plans, Murray told People. "We had four different wedding lists and four different plans, and one version of it was just our bridal party in our backyard, at the most extreme," he said, adding, "We ended up going with a compromised list, which was about a quarter of the original list that we had."

"We moved in not too long before everything happened," said Davies, "and having both of us home, I think, really helped decide what we wanted and what we needed more of and less of. We got to spend a lot more time in the house — which I don't think would have been possible before all of this — and with our puppy." The couple had become engaged on Aug. 30, 2019.

Adhering to COVID-19 health protocols, the ceremony took place outdoors, overlooking Lake Nockamixon, with the reception held in a room with detachable doors and windows removed to increase airflow. Mask and sanitizing stations abounded, and the masked guests were seated at small tables spread apart, the magazine said.

Gatto, who officiated, also served as best man. Their co-stars Brian "Q" Quinn and Sal Vulcano also attended. The four have been friends since their freshman year of high school in their native Staten Island.

"I spoke from the heart because I am so happy for my best friend @jamessmurray - what an honor to be part of his special day," tweeted Gatto, 44. "And of course we had some laughs."

The newlyweds are honeymooning at a resort in the Maldives, an archipelago in the Indian Ocean.