'Barefoot Contessa' star Ina Garten is writing memoir

Ina Garten attends the 2010 Matrix Awards, presented by the New York Women in Communications, in Manhattan. Photo Credit: AP / Evan Agostini

Celadon Books announced Wednesday that million-selling chef Ina Garten is working on a memoir, not yet titled. It's tentatively scheduled for 2023.

Garten, an East Hampton resident and longtime host of the Food Network's "Barefoot Contessa," has written such bestsellers as "Barefoot Contessa Parties!" and "Barefoot in Paris." A self-taught cook inspired in part by Julia Child, Garten said in a statement that she hoped her book would "inspire readers to find their own unique story."

Garten, 71, was a budget analyst for the federal government before leaving in the late 1970s and purchasing a specialty food store in Westhampton Beach (which later relocated to East Hampton) called The Barefoot Contessa. Her first book, "The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook," came out in 1999. All of her cookbooks have been released by Clarkson Potter, which has Garten cookbooks scheduled for 2020 and 2023.

