TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
52° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Incubus sets Jones Beach show

Brandon Boyd, lead singer for the rock band

Brandon Boyd, lead singer for the rock band Incubus, performs onstage at the annual Shaky Knees Music Festival on May 3, 2019, in Atlanta.  Credit: AP/Ron Harris

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Incubus has announced a North American amphitheater tour that includes the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Aug. 22.

 General-public tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at LiveNation.com. Additionally, registered fans can upgrade to tickets for a meet-and-greet,  pre-show jam session, and option to watch the set from the side of the stage.

Opening are alt-rockers 311, touring with Incubus for the first time in 20 years, and Badflower. Incubus, which spans musical genres from pop-rock to alt-metal, last played Jones Beach in July 2017, on a tour supporting its most recent studio album, "8." The California quintet is scheduled to release a new EP, "Trust Fall (Side B)," in April. 

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Terry Crews attends "America's Got Talent" Season 14 Terry Crews talks 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' LIer on 'AGT,' more
Long Island couple Gregg Casarona and Shayna Mulhall LI couple share dramatic weight-loss story on 'Rachael Ray'
Jennifer Lopez performs during the Super Bowl LIV J. Lo thanks creative crew for 'epic' halftime show
(l-r) Abby Elliott as Rebecca, Steven Weber 'Indebted': Fran Drescher returns in old-fashioned sitcom
From left, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch and Chris These were the 5 best and 5 worst Super Bowl commercials
"Shades of Blue," the TV show starring Jennifer Cuomo wants to extend film/TV tax breaks, but critics balk
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search