Incubus sets Jones Beach show

Incubus has announced a North American amphitheater tour that includes the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Aug. 22.

General-public tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at LiveNation.com. Additionally, registered fans can upgrade to tickets for a meet-and-greet, pre-show jam session, and option to watch the set from the side of the stage.

Opening are alt-rockers 311, touring with Incubus for the first time in 20 years, and Badflower. Incubus, which spans musical genres from pop-rock to alt-metal, last played Jones Beach in July 2017, on a tour supporting its most recent studio album, "8." The California quintet is scheduled to release a new EP, "Trust Fall (Side B)," in April.