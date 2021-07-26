"Insecure" writer-producer-star Issa Rae and her longtime beau Louis Diame have married.

"Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawang dress," Rae, 36, joked Monday in an Instagram post geotagged Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, a town on the French Riviera. Ten accompanying wedding portraits showed the bride solo, with her bridesmaids, and with the groom.

"My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed," continued the five-time Emmy Award nominee as actor and as producer on her HBO series "Insecure" and "A Black Lady Sketch Show." "Then I took a few flicks with Somebody's Husband," she concluded jocularly.

Designer Vera Wang on her one of her Instagram accounts described the wedding gown as "a custom light ivory strapless sweetheart neckline ballgown with hand placed Chantilly lace accented by hand sewn crystal beading and a light ivory chapel length veil with hand placed Chantilly lace." A second post with a black-and-white photo not among Rae's showed the bride in her reception dress: "a custom lily white Italian silk crepe plunging V-neck A-line gown with a layered tulle skirt accented by a dramatic front slit."

Rae, born Jo-Issa Rae Diop, has kept the relationship private. Few details are known about Diame, who has accompanied her to red-carpet events. A Washington Post profile of Rae in October 2012 called Diame "her boyfriend … 29, a student." Elle magazine said Monday that a LinkedIn page under his name was private — and has since been removed entirely — but had listed his work as "Independent Banking Professional in the Greater Los Angeles Area."

Congratulating Rae on her Instagram post were entertainers Laverne Cox, Tiffany Haddish, Taraji P. Henson, Mindy Kaling, Niecy Nash, Gwyneth Paltrow, Teyonah Parris, Holly Robinson Peete, Gabby Sidibe, Gabrielle Union-Wade, Lena Waithe, Kerry Washington and Ali Wong, "Black-ish" stars Tracee Ellis Ross and Marsai Martin, and "Broad City" co-creators and stars Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson.