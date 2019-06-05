Christie Brinkley's son launches van service to Hamptons

Jack Brinkley-Cook, son of Bridgehampton supermodel Christie Brinkley, has launched a van service, Rove, offering midpriced transportation to the Hamptons.

"That's my son @jackbrinkleycook and his business partner @jsosne [Jake Sosne] and this is their great new company @ridewithrove which launches … June 5th!" wrote Brinkley, 65, on Instagram Tuesday, adding, "I sure am a proud Mom ! See you in #thehamptons…."

Brinkley-Cook, who turned 24 on Sunday, has not commented other than by posting a May 29 Instagram animation of a Rove van in lower Manhattan.

The company, which has been posting on Instagram daily since May 9, utilizes 13-seat Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans and picks up at two destinations: the hotels Sixty SoHo in Manhattan and The William Vale in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Nonstop rides from each to one of three locations are $65 (the restaurant Tutto il Giorno in Sag Harbor and the clothing boutique Blue & Cream in East Hampton) and $70 (The Montauk Beach House hotel).

Guests receive complimentary tote bags designed by Cynthia Rowley, containing water, snacks and other items. Passengers can bring one piece of carry-on and one piece of stowed luggage. Pets weighing 25 pounds or under in a pet carrier can accompany riders for an additional $12.

Brinkley-Cook, born Jack Paris Brinkley Taubman, is the middle of Brinkley's three children. His father is Brinkley's third husband, real estate developer Ricky Taubman, and he was adopted by Brinkley's fourth husband, architect Peter Cook, from whom the model is divorced.