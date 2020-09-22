"The Talk" co-host Sharon Osbourne said on her daytime panel-discussion show Monday that her 3-year-old granddaughter Minnie has contracted COVID-19.

Explaining why she was unable to appear live in the studio, Osbourne, 67, wife of Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne, said, "Unfortunately, one of my granddaughters has come down with COVID. She's OK; she's doing good. I don't have it. Her daddy doesn't have it. Her mommy doesn't have it. Her sisters don't," she said of son Jack Osbourne, his ex-wife Lisa Stelly and their two elder daughters, Andy, 5, and Pearl, 8. "She got it from somebody who works for my son. And it just goes to show you, she's 3 years of age, that children can get COVID."

Jack Osbourne, 34, has not commented on social media.