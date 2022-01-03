Jack Osbourne, Aree Gearhart engaged

Reality-TV star and producer Jack Osbourne, son of Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne and TV personality Sharon Osbourne, and his girlfriend Aree Gearhart are engaged.

"Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I've ever met to marry me," Jack Osbourne, 36, tweeted Thursday, with a photo of himself and Gearhart, 30, on a snowy Montana vacation. "She said yes! Life is a series of doors and I'm so excited to walk through this one with her. She's truly a magical being with a heart bigger then anything I could have imagined."

The father of daughters Pearl, 9, Andy, 6, and Minnie, who turns 4 next month, with ex-wife Lisa Stelly, Osbourne said in an extended message on Instagram and Facebook, "Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn't be happier then [sic] I am right now."

Gearhart on Instagram wrote, "[M]y best friend asked me to marry him in a magical winter wonderland. [I]'ll love you forever and then some @jackosbourne. my soul mate, my adventure partner, my protector. i'm ready for forever w you + our tribe."

Osbourne's sister, TV personality Kelly Osbourne, commented on Gearhart's post, "I'm so so so beyond happy!!! Now we really are sisters!!!! I love you so much. Welcome to the family!!!!"