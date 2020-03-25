Jackson Browne tests positive for coronavirus

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Jackson Browne says he has tested positive for COVID-19, while two more morning-news anchors have begun broadcasting from home over coronavirus concerns.

"As soon as I had a small cough and a temperature, I [was] tested" for the disease, Browne, 71, told Rolling Stone in an interview posted online Tuesday. Saying he was recuperating at home in Los Angeles, the singer-songwriter assured the magazine, "My symptoms are really pretty mild, so I don't require any kind of medication and certainly not hospitalization or anything like that."

Browne said he has had the virus for about 10 days, presuming he contracted it either while flying between Los Angeles and New York for the March 12 Love Rocks NYC concert at Manhattan's Beacon Theatre, benefiting the charitable meals organization God's Love We Deliver, or from one of "several people who were at that show [who] have tested positive."

He added, "The prognosis for what to do once you test positive is pretty much the same as if you don't test positive, which is to stay put. And stay self-quarantined. Don't expose anybody. Don't go anywhere. I quarantined immediately upon feeling sick. … I'm in the middle of trying to call everyone I know to discuss with them how they are feeling and whether or not they have symptoms. You have to assume you have it. You need to assume that you in some way could very easily pass it to someone else."

Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning, "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts, who suffers from the underlying bone-marrow disease myelodysplastic syndrome, posted online that she has begun working from home. "Welcome to my house," Roberts, 59, said in a social-media video shot in her basement screening room. She explained that with escalating coronavirus cases in New York City "and because of my underlying health conditions, my doctors thought it best that I work from home."

A rival show's co-anchor, Anthony Mason of "CBS This Morning," has done likewise. "Life in the Pandemic: broadcasting from home this morning (cellphone propped up on a stack of books.)," Mason wrote Wednesday with a photo of his setup. "In self quarantine at home. Everyone's OK. Just being super cautious."