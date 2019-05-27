TODAY'S PAPER
Jaime Bell, Kate Mara welcome baby girl

Jaime Bell and Kate Mara attend the "Megan

Jaime Bell and Kate Mara attend the "Megan Leavey" world premiere at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on June 5, 2017. Photo Credit: FilmMagic / Steve Zak Photography

By Newsday Staff
Actor Jaime Bell and his wife, actress Kate Mara, have welcomed their first child, a daughter.

“We had a baby a couple weeks ago … Here are her feet,” Mara, 36, wrote including a two-heart emoji on Instagram Monday alongside a photo of the baby's tiny tootsies.

No other details about the baby were released. This is Mara's first child.

"Rocketman" star Bell, 33, shares a 5½-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood (HBO's "Westworld").

Mara (formerly of Netflix's "House of Cards") attended Elton John's Oscars after party in February looking visibly pregnant. According to reports, Mara had told actress Emily Blunt at the Golden Globes a month earlier that she was expecting.

The former "Fantastic Four" co-stars, who have been dating since fall 2015, got engaged in January 2017, according to People magazine. The couple revealed on social media they had wed in Los Angeles in July 2017.

