Grammy-winning singer James Taylor and his wife, Kim, have donated $1 million to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston to help with its battle against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The gift announced Tuesday will help the hospital direct resources where the need is greatest, whether purchasing supplies and equipment, repurposing space, or furthering research seeking treatments and means of prevention for COVID-19, the hospital said in a statement.

Taylor, 72, has deep ties to the hospital. His father, Dr. Isaac Taylor, completed his residency in internal medicine, served as chief resident and conducted research there. James Taylor was born there in 1948.

“There is no question that it’s a point of pride for New Englanders to claim the MGH as their hospital — our hospital — and this is especially true today with the threat coming from a new and insidious virus,” Taylor said in a statement. “Kim and I want to be part of this fight. We have been so inspired by the courage and sacrifice of the health care heroes in the trenches who are working so hard to protect us all.”

The gift will support the hospital's Emergency Response Fund, established in response to the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing to provide flexible resources that can be deployed quickly to support immediate needs.

JACKSON ESTATE DONATES $300,000. The Michael Jackson estate is donating $300,000 to help entertainment industry workers on Broadway, the music business and in Las Vegas who have been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

The estate announced Wednesday that it will give $100,000 apiece to Broadway Cares, MusiCares and the food bank Three Square in Nevada because all three areas have been good to the estate and to Jackson.

“This virus, this pandemic affects all of us obviously, so we wanted to start in our own communities,” John Branca, the estate's co-executor, told The Associated Press. "This is personal for us."

A Jackson-themed Broadway show, “MJ The Musical," is scheduled to start previews in July. No announcements have been made on postponing the show, and the estate and producers are taking a wait-and-see approach, Branca said.