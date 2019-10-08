TODAY'S PAPER
James Van Der Beek, wife expecting sixth child

Kimberly Van Der Beek, left, and James Van

Kimberly Van Der Beek, left, and James Van Der Beek have five children. Photo Credit: Invision/AP/Willy Sanjuan

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly announced Monday that they are expecting their sixth child, and that they had suffered three miscarriages during their nine-year marriage.

"Thrilled beyond belief to announce that another little bundle of joy has picked us to be their family," the former "Dawson's Creek" and "CSI: Cyber" star, 42, wrote on Instagram.

A contestant this season on "Dancing with the Stars," he added that, "We chose to have our first ultrasound on camera with our #DWTS crew capturing the result," saying the couple did so after having "been through three of those first appointments to discover either no heartbeat, or no baby, and she wanted to share this moment. Miscarriage … is something that people rarely talk about, and often go through in secret. But there needs to be zero shame around it, or around giving yourself the time and space to grieve."

The pair are parents to Olivia, 9, Joshua, 7, Annabel, 5, Emilia, 3, and Gwendolyn, 15 months.

