Actor and "Dancing With the Stars" contestant James Van Der Beek revealed during Monday night's semifinals that his wife, Kimberly, had suffered a miscarriage. The couple had announced last month that they were expecting their sixth child.

"My wife Kimberly and I went through every expecting parent's worst nightmare. We lost the baby," the former "Dawson's Creek" and "CSI: Cyber" star, 42, said in a prerecorded segment. "The little soul that we had expected to welcome into our family took a shortcut to whatever lies beyond," he added, his voice breaking.

"You never know why these things happen," he said. "It's what I've been telling my kids. All you know is that it brings you closer together, it breaks you open, it opens up your heart, it deepens your appreciation. It makes you more human. I really didn't think I'd be dancing tonight. But Kimberly from her hospital bed said to me, 'I am not done watching you dance.' "

Van Der Beek and his professional-dancer partner, Emma Slater, ultimately were eliminated, following a fox trot set to Hozier's "Take Me to Church," which Van Der Beek called a song "about human connection that is so strong that it's out of control, that it's scary, that it rocks your soul. And that song has taken on a whole new meaning for me this week."

He additionally wrote on Instagram Monday, "Wrecked. Devastated. In shock. That's how we're feeling right now…. We've been through this before, but never this late in the pregnancy, and never accompanied by such a scary, horrific threat to @vanderkimberly and her well-being." Slater, recently ousted "DWTS" competitor Sean Spicer and Van Der Beek's "Don’t Trust the B--- in Apartment 23" co-star Krysten Ritter were among those posting condolences.

Kimberly Van Der Beek, after initially writing on Instagram that, "It was a TOUGH weekend," said afterward on her Instagram Stories account, "Thank you everyone for all the love. I don't even know how I'm going to begin to respond to it all, so I think I'll just have to do it here. In ... [the last] 48 hours we lost our baby — [a] boy, by the way — and I almost lost my life, which is not a story that has been told but at some point I can get into the details with you guys about what happened in the emergency room."

She expressed gratitude to her husband’s fellow "DWTS” competitor, singer Ally Brooke, who when Van Der Beek's elimination was announced offered to give him her place in next week's finale. "Ally is a beautiful dancer and we love her like family. … But, yeah, I'm not really ready to talk further about everything yet, but at some point I will."

The couple, who revealed last month they had endured three miscarriages during their nine-year marriage, are parents to daughters Olivia, 9, Annabel, 5, Emilia, 3, and Gwendolyn, 17 months, and son Joshua, 7.