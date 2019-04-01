TODAY'S PAPER
Jamie Dornan, Amelia Warner welcome third child

Dornan and his wife are now the parents of three daughters.

Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner attend the European

Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner attend the European premiere of "A Private War" on Oct. 20, 2018, in London.  Photo Credit: Getty Images for BFI / Jeff Spicer

By Newsday Staff
Print

Jamie Dornan, star of the "Fifty Shades of Grey" trilogy, and wife Amelia Warner have welcomed their third child, a girl. Warner confirmed the news on Instagram Sunday.

Warner, an actress and musician, announced the news in a post celebrating Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom on Sunday.

“So proud of these three glorious girls, it’s an honour being their mummy..feeling incredibly lucky today #happymothersday,” she wrote.

The caption was next to  photo of three pairs of children’s shoes — a tiny white pair, a slightly bigger pair of silver shoes and even larger pink sneakers.

The new baby, whose name has not been revealed, has two sisters: Elva, 3, and Dulcie, 5.

By Newsday Staff

