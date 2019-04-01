Jamie Dornan, Amelia Warner welcome third child
Dornan and his wife are now the parents of three daughters.
Jamie Dornan, star of the "Fifty Shades of Grey" trilogy, and wife Amelia Warner have welcomed their third child, a girl. Warner confirmed the news on Instagram Sunday.
Warner, an actress and musician, announced the news in a post celebrating Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom on Sunday.
“So proud of these three glorious girls, it’s an honour being their mummy..feeling incredibly lucky today #happymothersday,” she wrote.
The caption was next to photo of three pairs of children’s shoes — a tiny white pair, a slightly bigger pair of silver shoes and even larger pink sneakers.
The new baby, whose name has not been revealed, has two sisters: Elva, 3, and Dulcie, 5.
