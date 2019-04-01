Jamie Dornan, Amelia Warner welcome third child

Jamie Dornan, star of the "Fifty Shades of Grey" trilogy, and wife Amelia Warner have welcomed their third child, a girl. Warner confirmed the news on Instagram Sunday.

Warner, an actress and musician, announced the news in a post celebrating Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom on Sunday.

“So proud of these three glorious girls, it’s an honour being their mummy..feeling incredibly lucky today #happymothersday,” she wrote.

The caption was next to photo of three pairs of children’s shoes — a tiny white pair, a slightly bigger pair of silver shoes and even larger pink sneakers.

The new baby, whose name has not been revealed, has two sisters: Elva, 3, and Dulcie, 5.