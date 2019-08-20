Report: Jamie Foxx, Katie Holmes split

Have the famously private Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx broken up?

E! News and People magazine say they have confirmed through anonymous sources that the actors, who reportedly have been a couple for six years, are no longer in a relationship. According to Us Weekly, Holmes, 40, precipitated the breakup.

E! was first to report that the two had ended their romance in May. Foxx and Holmes had attended the Met Gala together on May 6, posing as a couple and sharing a table where they were photographed smiling and laughing.

Neither former "Dawson's Creek" star Holmes nor "Ray" Oscar winner Foxx, 51, have commented publicly.

The news comes after Foxx was photographed hand-in-hand with singer and model Sela Vave coming out of the David Arquette co-owned West Hollywood nightclub Bootsy Bellows Saturday morning about 2 a.m., said TMZ.com.

Vave has posted Instagram photos of herself with Foxx since early this summer, describing a mentoring relationship. "I am so grateful to this man!" she wrote June 30. "Thank you so much @iamjamiefoxx for everything you do and for believing in me." This followed a solo photo five days earlier taken at what she said was Foxx's BET Awards after-party. They were together in Disneyland with one of Foxx's daughters and others in July.

Vave's most recent post, on Aug. 9, showed herself posing with Foxx and others at the 10th annual Apollo in the Hamptons benefit for the Apollo Theater on Aug. 4, at the East Hampton home of financier Ronald O. Perelman. "That moment when you realize you're on stage with @bep BRACKET Black Eyed Peas END BRACKET @rundmc BRACKET Joseph Simmons from Run-DMC END BRACKET @iamjamiefoxx and so many other icons while @bonjovi is singing #livingonaprayer #thehamptons were lit!!"

Though Vave's age was not given, she reportedly graduated from Providence Hall High School in Herriman, Utah, in 2018.

Holmes and Foxx, who never formally acknowledged a relationship, had first been seen together at the fourth annual Apollo in the Hamptons benefit in August 2013.

Holmes is the ex-wife of film star Tom Cruise, with whom she shares daughter Suri, 13.