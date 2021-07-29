In a wide-ranging interview about aging gracefully, actor Jamie Lee Curtis divulged, with permission, that her and husband Christopher Guest's younger child is transgender.

The comment to AARP The Magazine in a story posted Wednesday came in relation to Curtis, 62, saying she sheds "old ideas that don't work anymore," including the notion of fixed gender. She and actor-filmmaker Guest, 73, "have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby," she said. "And she and her fiance will get married next year at a wedding that I will officiate."

In addition to computer-gaming editor Ruby, who was adopted as an infant in 1996, the long-married Curtis and Guest have daughter Annie, a married dance instructor adopted as an infant in 1986. Curtis' career includes such films as the "Halloween" franchise, "A Fish Called Wanda" (1988), "True Lies" (1994), "Freaky Friday" (2003) and "Knives Out" (2019). Guest, who co-wrote and starred in "This Is Spinal Tap" (1984), has directed and co-written such satiric films as "Best in Show" (2000), "A Mighty Wind' (2003) and "Mascots" (2016").