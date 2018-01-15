TODAY'S PAPER
Jamie Lee Curtis writes essay in support of Eliza Dushku

“True Lies” star is “shocked and saddened” over younger actress’ molestation accusations.

Jamie Lee Curtis, above left, wrote on HuffPost.com

Jamie Lee Curtis, above left, wrote on HuffPost.com that Eliza Dushku privately told her about the sex abuse the younger actress said she endured while filming 1994's "True Lies." Photo Credit: Getty Images: Left: Randy Shropshire, right: Alberto E. Rodriguez

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Eliza Dushku, who has accused stunt coordinator Joel Kramer of having sexually molested her during the filming of James Cameron’s “True Lies” (1994), has responded to Kramer’s subsequent denials.

“I stand by what I said here,” the actress, 37, posted Sunday on Facebook, where she had made her allegations a day earlier. “His denials are not accurate. What I wrote is the truth. I won’t let him victimize me again.”

Both Sue Booth-Forbes, the on-set legal guardian for then 12-year-old Dushku, and the actress’ agent at the time, JoAnne Colonna, have corroborated that Dushku had told them during production of Kramer’s behavior. Each said they spoke to persons in authority but that no action was taken.

“True Lies” star Jamie Lee Curtis, who played Dushku’s mother, also spoke out on behalf of the actress, writing on HuffPost that Dushku, “had shared that story with me privately a few years ago. I was shocked and saddened then and still am today.”

Curtis, 59, who starred in the horror classic “Halloween” (1978) and such comedies as “Trading Places” (1983) and “A Fish Called Wanda” (1988), went on to say, “We’ve recently heard reports of agents abusing their young actor clients and now this story from Miss Dushku. What compounds the difficulty here is that the stunt coordinator in question was literally in charge of our lives, our safety. Stunts always require an enormous amount of trust and on that movie in particular we all were often suspended by wires and harnesses, very high in the air. In my case, I was suspended under a helicopter by a wire, holding onto the hand of the man who is now being accused of abuse.”

She added, “What allegedly happened to Eliza, away from the safety net of all of us and our purview is a terrible, terrible thing to learn about and have to reconcile.”

