Singer Jamie Lynn Spears has come to the defense of her sister, pop star Britney Spears, following the publication of photographs Monday showing Britney on what reports called a day off from mental health treatment.

"10 years ago, who was there??" Jamie Lynn Spears, 28, posted across her social media, alongside a short amateur video of her sister at an unspecified past time and place walking through shouting paparazzi and a woman yelling, without context, "Nobody wants you in this neighborhood!"

"I have been here long before anyone else and I'll be here long after," Jamie Lynn Spears continued. "I love my sister with everything I have,” she said. She warned naysayers not to "come for me or the ones I love anymore."

An unverified account attributed to their mother, Lynne Spears, responded to Jamie Lynn Spears’ Instagram post with a comment of a four heart emoji.

Numerous outlets Monday ran photos showing Grammy Award winner Britney Spears, 37, wearing a red sundress with white patterns, and her boyfriend, fitness trainer Sam Asghari, whose age is widely reported as 25, in orange shorts and a long-sleeved pullover shirt outside the Montage Beverly Hills hotel and spa as they were getting into a car. Neither has commented publicly.

Britney Spears had posted on Instagram on April 3 that she was taking time off, writing, "We all need to take time for a little 'me time,' " adding a smile emoticon. TMZ that day said Spears, who has a history of psychiatric issues and has been under a conservatorship since 2008, had checked herself into a mental health facility for at least 30 days.