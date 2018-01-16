TODAY'S PAPER
Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Cutter Dykstra welcome son

“Sopranos” actress has “a lot of love to give” to baby Jack Adam Dykstra

Jamie-Lynn Sigler and her husband, Cutter Dykstra,

Jamie-Lynn Sigler and her husband, Cutter Dykstra, attend The Trevor Project's TrevorLIVE LA at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Dec. 4, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Charley Gallay

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Former “Sopranos” star Jamie-Lynn Sigler, a Jericho native, and her husband, former minor league baseball player Cutter Dykstra, have welcomed their second child.

“He’s here. Jack Adam Dykstra we will talk about your tardiness eventually, but for now we’ve got a lot of love to give,” Sigler, 36, posted on Instagram Tuesday with a series of four photos: one of mother and child, two of son Beau Kyle Dykstra, 4, holding the baby, and one of Sigler in a hospital bed surrounded by smiling friends Ryan Weiss, Nikki Erwin, Lindsey Glueckert Margolis and Stephanie Levinson. “Thanks to my besties for helping me laugh and smile and to my husband for just being my rock,” Sigler wrote.

Sigler and Dykstra, who was born in Manhasset and played for several teams in various leagues from 2008 to 2016, including the International League’s Syracuse Chiefs, married on Jan. 16, 2016, in Palm Springs, California. He is the son of former Mets star Lenny Dykstra.

Sigler, most recently seen in last year’s Al Capone period crime drama “Gangster Land,” has no children with her former husband, A. J. DiScala, to whom she was married from 2003 until separating in 2005.

