Singer-actress Jamie Lynn Spears is rejecting suggestions that she has not adequately spoken out for her sibling, pop star Britney Spears, who has been trying to end a 13-year guardianship.

"Hey, everybody. I just want to take a second to address a few things," the 30-year-old said in the first of 11 short videos Monday on Instagram Stories, where posts cycle out after 24 hours. "The only reason I hadn't before is because I felt like until my sister was able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly that it wasn't my place and it wasn't the right thing to do."

Britney Spears, 39, last Wednesday made her first major public statement about the guardianship, also called a conservatorship, that controls her health, employment and finances. Telling a Los Angeles judge it is overly intrusive and controlling, she said the conservators — father James Spears, licensed professional conservator Jodi Montgomery and corporate fiduciary the Bessemer Trust — would not even allow her to remove a birth-control device in order to try to have more children.

The hearing ended with the judge advising Spears to file a formal petition to end the guardianship.

Now, said Jamie Lynn Spears, "I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say. Since the day I was born, I have only loved, adored and supported my sister. … I don't care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the [music] world the way she has so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way," she said.

The trusteeship aside, she said she participates in Britney's life solely "as her sister [and] as an aunt to those boys" — Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14, Britney's sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

"Maybe I didn't support her the way the way the public would like me to, with a hashtag on a public platform," she added, referring to "#FreeBritney," used by fans and others who advocate for an end to the guardianship, "but I can assure you I've supported my sister long before there was a hashtag and I'll support her long after."

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Jamie Lynn Spears — who in 2018 was named trustee of a financial trust, separate from the guardianship, that was set up for Britney — concluded by saying, "I'm so proud of her for using her voice. I am so proud of her for requesting new counsel, like I told her to do many years ago — oh, not on a big public platform but just in a personal conversation between two sisters. So I'm very proud that she's taken that step. … I love my sister. Always have, always will. … So let's keep praying. That's all."

Grammy Award winner Britney Spears posted Instagram video from Maui, Hawaii, Monday, writing, "I'm driving the cheapest car known to mankind but it's pretty fun … I like the sound of the ocean at night and I like hearing people laughing from my balcony … there's a togetherness here and it's endless!!!"

She wrote later in the long post, "More to come … more to share … more to dream … more to hope for … and many more to pray for!!!!"