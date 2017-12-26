Singer-actress Jamie Lynn Spears is expecting her second child, her first with her businessman husband, Jamie Watson.

“Looks like we are starting off 2018 with another big milestone,” Spears, 26, wrote on social media, with a photo of her pregnant self and Watson standing in a forest clearing, holding hands as they gaze at each other, with her daughter with ex-fiance Casey Aldridge, Maddie Briann, 9, between them. “Sooo happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister,” Spears wrote.

Jamie Lynn’s older sister, pop star Britney Spears, 36, tweeted, “Maddie is going to be the best big sister!!! So happy for you @jamielynnspears!!!! Love you all sooo much!!!”

Jamie Lynn Spears’ message went on to say that the past year has been “filled with some of the biggest challenges of my life, as well as some of the biggest blessings,” an apparent reference to daughter Maddie’s near-drowning in February, when the girl was driving an all-terrain vehicle that went into a pond on the family’s property in Fluker, Louisiana, where they live. Maddie was under water for several minutes as family members tried to free her from her seat belt. First responders quickly rescued her, and she eventually recovered in a nearby hospital.

“So I made a choice to lay low this year to focus on truly becoming my best self as a person and as an artist,” Jamie Lynn Spears wrote. “During that time, I continued working on my music and telling my story, which has created some of my most honest work and I CANT wait to share that with you all very soon. . . . I appreciate each of you for your patience and support through it all.”