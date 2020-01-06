Former WALK-FM morning co-host Jamie Morris moves to 'K-JOY'
Jamie Morris — Mark Daniels' morning partner the past three years at WALK/97.5 FM before his departure last November — has joined WKJY/98.3 FM ("K-JOY") as its new morning host, the station's Connecticut-based owner announced Monday. She replaces Kara Reifert, the morning show host there for the past two years.
By WALK standards anyway, Morris was something of a newcomer. She joined in October, 2016, where she replaced Daniels' longtime co-host, Cindy Clifford, who had wrapped a 16-year run. When Daniels was dropped after his own 33-year run last fall, her future at the station was then also in doubt.
As always in radio, Monday's change was both abrupt and unexpected. In a phone interview, Reifert, 42, said, "Friday after the show, I was brought in for a meeting and they" — Westport, Connecticut-based Connoisseur Media, which owns the cluster of stations that operate out of Airport Plaza in Farmingdale — "told me about the changes that would take place this Monday [and] presented me with an offer which I have yet to decide on."
Reifert — who like Morris is a Long Island native (West Islip) said the offer to become a fill-in host was presented "as a lateral offer but I see it as a demotion."
In an interview Monday, Connoisseur Senior Vice President James Condron said "with the changes that went on at WALK we had great talent in Jamie and we wanted to find a home for her, We feel like 'K-JOY' is a great place for her."
Of Reifert, he said "we love Kara and we're hoping she stays on but I'm not getting into detail on that."
Like Morris, Reifert is a Hofstra graduate — Morris from the Class of 2007 and Reifert from the Class of 1999 — and both have spent their careers in radio. (Beside hosting, Reifert has also been a promotions director.) On her host bio page at "K-JOY" she wrote, "If I didn’t work in radio, my dream job would be a singer. But I’m not very talented in that department, so I’ll have to settle for bad Karaoke."
Like WALK, "K-JOY" is a historic Long Island station, launching in 1947 as WHNY before changing its call letters two years later to WHLI-FM.
No program change is expected with the Morris change at "K-JOY," which has long been an adult contemporary station.
