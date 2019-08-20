Jane Fonda coming to Westbury in December

NYCB Theatre at Westbury is about to roll out the red carpet for an Oscar winner.

Actress, activist and exercise video mogul Jane Fonda will appear at the theater on Dec. 7 for "An Evening With Jane Fonda: A Celebration of a Storied Career," which will include clips from her many films and a Q&A with the audience. The daughter of Hollywood icon Henry Fonda made her mark in the 1970s, winning Oscars for her performances in the 1971 thriller "Klute" and the post-Vietnam War drama "Coming Home" (1978). The latter came after she had protested the war by traveling to Hanoi and posing for a photo with Viet Cong soldiers that earned her the nickname "Hanoi Jane." In 1982, her video release "Jane Fonda's Workout" became an unexpected sensation.

More recently, the 81-year-old Fonda has been starring alongside her "9 to 5" co-star Lily Tomlin in the Netflix series "Grace and Frankie" and appeared on screen in last year's romcom "Book Club." Her brother, actor Peter Fonda, an actor and counterculture icon, died Aug. 16.

Tickets for "An Evening With Jane Fonda" go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.