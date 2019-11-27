NYCB Theatre cancels 'An Evening With Jane Fonda'

It looks like Jane Fonda won't be coming to Long Island after all. NYCB Theatre at Westbury announced that its Dec. 7 event "An Evening With Jane Fonda" has been canceled due to "unforeseen circumstances" according to a spokesman for the venue. Tickets will be available for a refund at point of purchase.

In the show, the two-time Oscar winner shares stories and film clips from her career, following by a Q&A with the audiences. Additional tour dates on Dec. 8 in Morristown, New Jersey, and Dec. 11 in Medford, Massachusetts, are still happening.

Fonda, 81, has recently made headlines for staging protests every Friday on Capitol Hill urging the government to act on climate change. Though the actress, who is currently living in Washington, D.C., has been arrested on several occasions, her Fire Drill Fridays are set to continue through Jan. 10.