Jason and Brittany Kerr Aldean expecting second child

Country-music star Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Kerr Aldean, are expecting their second child.

"Sup everybody....... guess who is gonna be a BIG brother!" wrote Jason Aldean, 41, on Instagram Tuesday, alongside a photo of 7-month-old son Memphis wearing a onesie reading "Big Brother." Brittany Kerr Aldean uploaded the same image on her own Instagram account, writing, "Here we go again!"

Jason Aldean has daughters Keeley, 15, and Kendyl, 10, with first wife Jessica Ann Ussery. The two had been married 11 years when Aldean, under his birth name Jason Williams, filed for divorce in April 2013. He and Brittany Kerr Aldean, a season 11 "American Idol" contestant with whom he began a relationship while still married, wed in March 2015.