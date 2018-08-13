TODAY'S PAPER
Jason Aldean, Brittany Kerr announce they're expecting a girl

Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr attend the

 Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards on June 6, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.   Photo Credit: Getty Images for CMT/Rick Diamond

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Country-music star Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Kerr Aldean, who had announced on July 10 that they were expecting their second child, revealed Sunday that they are having a girl.

"Today we are doing the gender reveal," Kerr Aldean says in a 1-minute video on both their social media accounts, with Aldean, their 8-month-old son Memphis, and Aldean's daughters from his first marriage, Keeley, 15, and Kendyl, who turns 11 on Monday.

After soliciting guesses from the daughters, who both picked "girl," Aldean and Kerr Aldean each toss a ball to them. Each swings a baseball bat and one connects with a ball that explodes in pink smoke, representing a girl.

