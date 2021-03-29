Jason Derulo, girlfriend expecting first child

Pop and R&B hitmaker Jason Derulo and his girlfriend, model and internet celebrity Jena Frumes, are expecting their first child together.

"Couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter in our life," Derulo, 31, wrote on Instagram Sunday, posting a video of himself and Frumes, 27, walking along a beach hand in hand, hugging, and with Derulo at one point caressing and kissing her abdomen. The video ends with the words "Coming Soon" etched in the sand.

Frumes across her social media posted a photo of herself and Derulo standing on a beach, her back to him, with his hands around her pregnant belly. "Mom & Dad," she wrote, with emoji of a white heart, a fluttering leaf and a baby. On her Twitter account she added, "Love is the best feeling."