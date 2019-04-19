TODAY'S PAPER
60° Good Morning
SEARCH
60° Good Morning
EntertainmentCelebrities

'Aquaman's' Jason Momoa shaves signature beard to promote recycling

Jason Momoa arrives at the premiere of "Aquaman"

Jason Momoa arrives at the premiere of "Aquaman" in Los Angeles in 2018. Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Jordan Strauss

By The Associated Press
Print

LOS ANGELES — "Aquaman" is clean-shaven.

Actor Jason Momoa on Wednesday released a video in which he shaved off his signature beard and mustache in order to promote recycling. He started by saying farewell to his "Game of Thrones" and DC characters Drogo and Arthur Curry.

Momoa said he thought he last shaved in 2012.

The 39-year-old says he wanted to do it to "bring awareness that plastics are killing our planet." He says aluminum is the one thing that can save it and he promoted his own line of sparkling water in aluminum cans.

Momoa says "there's a change coming and it's aluminum."

The Environmental Protection Agency's most current data from 2015 showed nearly 55 percent of aluminum beer and soft drink cans were recycled compared to 30% of plastic bottles.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Jimmy Kimmel attends the Disney/ABC/Freeform 2018 Upfront Party 'All in the Family,' 'Jeffersons' rebooted for live special
Joe Giudice appears at Pangea Nightclub at the Joe Giudice's deportation appeal denied
Steve Way (left) and Ramy Youssef of Hulu's 'Ramy': One of the year's best new comedies
Georgia Engel, who played the charmingly innocent, small-voiced Recent notable deaths
Alex Trebek at the screening of 'Wuthering Alex Trebek reassures 'Jeopardy' fans he's 'feeling good'
Titus Welliver, left, as homicide Det. Harry Bosch 'Bosch' Still TV's best-written cop drama