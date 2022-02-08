Action star Jason Statham and his fiancee, model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, announced Tuesday that they had welcomed their second child on Feb. 2."Isabella James Statham 2.2.22" wrote Huntington-Whiteley, 34, on Instagram. Statham, 54, whose films include the "Fast & Furious" and "Expendables" franchises, has not commented publicly.

The two, who have been together since 2010, already are the parents of son Jack, 4. Huntington-Whiteley in August had announced her second pregnancy, writing on Instagram "Taaa daahhh … #round2" in a post that included 10 photos of her modeling fashionwear at what appeared to be her home and showing her expectant self in the final image.

She and Statham had revealed their engagement on the red carpet of the Golden Globe Awards in January 2016, with Whitely brandishing a Neil Lane engagement ring on her hand. The couple's publicist subsequently confirmed that the two had become betrothed on an unspecified recent date.