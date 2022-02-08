TODAY'S PAPER
Jason Statham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley welcome second child, a daughter

Jason Statham and Rosie-Huntington-Whiteley attend "The Fate

Jason Statham and  Rosie-Huntington-Whiteley attend "The Fate of the Furious" New York premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 8, 2017 in New York City. Credit: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Action star Jason Statham and his fiancee, model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, announced Tuesday that they had welcomed their second child on Feb. 2."Isabella James Statham 2.2.22" wrote Huntington-Whiteley, 34, on Instagram. Statham, 54, whose films include the "Fast & Furious" and "Expendables" franchises, has not commented publicly.

The two, who have been together since 2010, already are the parents of son Jack, 4. Huntington-Whiteley in August had announced her second pregnancy, writing on Instagram "Taaa daahhh … #round2" in a post that included 10 photos of her modeling fashionwear at what appeared to be her home and showing her expectant self in the final image.

She and Statham had revealed their engagement on the red carpet of the Golden Globe Awards in January 2016, with Whitely brandishing a Neil Lane engagement ring on her hand. The couple's publicist subsequently confirmed that the two had become betrothed on an unspecified recent date.

