Jay-Z says he cried when mom came out as lesbian

Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter with his mother, Gloria Carter, at a fundraising event to support his college scholarship program in New York City on Sept. 29, 2011. Photo Credit: AP / Kristina Bumphrey

By The Associated Press
Jay-Z says he cried with joy when his mother came out to him as lesbian.

In the April 6 episode of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman” on Netflix, Jay-Z says he was happy his mother was free.

The rap mogul says he’d known his mother was gay, but they discussed it for the first time eight months ago.

Jay-Z says his mother had to live as someone she wasn’t because she didn’t want to embarrass her children.

Gloria Carter came out on Jay-Z’s 2017 song “Smile,” which featured her poem “Livin in the Shadows.”

