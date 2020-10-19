TODAY'S PAPER
Celebrities

Jeff Bridges says he has lymphoma, cites good prognosis

Actor Jeff Bridges announced Monday evening that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma. Credit: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times / TNS

By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — Jeff Bridges says he is being treated for lymphoma and his prognosis is good.

The 70-year-old actor channeled his The Dude character from "The Big Lebowski" (1998) in a statement on social media about the diagnosis Monday evening.

He said he understands the disease is serious. He expressed gratitude to his family, friends and medical team and promised to keep fans posted on his recovery.

Bridges is a seven-time Oscar nominee known for his roles in "Starman," "True Grit," "The Last Picture Show" and many other films. He won an Academy Award in 2010 for "Crazy Heart" and was most recently nominated for playing a grizzled lawman in "Hell or High Water."

The affable Bridges is considered Hollywood royalty, the son of actors Lloyd and Dorothy Bridges, who both died in 1998. He is the brother of fellow actor Beau Bridges, 78.

At the end of Jeff Bridges' social media post, he wrote: "And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together."

According to the American Cancer Society, lymphoma is a cancer that starts in the lymphatic cells, which are part of the body's immune system. The lymphatic system includes the lymph nodes, spleen, thymus gland and bone marrow. The actor did not specify which type of lymphoma he was diagnosed with, but there are two main subtypes: Hodgkin's lymphoma and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Treatment, depending on the type of lymphoma and its severity, usually involves chemotherapy, various medications, radiation therapy and, in rare cases, can require a stem cell transplant.

