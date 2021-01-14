TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Morning
SEARCH
44° Good Morning
EntertainmentCelebrities

Jeff Bridges says lymphoma treatment has 'drastically shrunk' tumor

Jeff Bridges initially revealed his lymphoma diagnosis in

Jeff Bridges initially revealed his lymphoma diagnosis in October. Credit: AFP via Getty Images / Daniel Leal-Olivas

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Jeff Bridges says his treatment for the lymphoma he announced in October is going well.

In a social media link Wednesday to his website, the 71-year-old actor said that on Jan. 6, "I go in for a CAT scan to see if my new protocol is shrinking my tumor. Turns out it's working beautifully. The thing has drastically shrunk. I come home elated with the news. I turn on the TV to find out what's going [on] in the world, and … well … I don't have to tell you what's goin' on," he said of insurrectionists storming the U.S. Capitol.

In announcing his lymphoma, a form of cancer, Bridges had said in part, "Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good."

Bridges has starred in decades of films including "The Last Picture Show" (1971), "The Fabulous Baker Boys" (1989),"The Big Lebowski" (1998), "Iron Man" (2008), "Crazy Heart" (2009), for which he won a best actor Oscar, and "Hell or High Water" (2016), for which he earned his seventh nomination.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Comedian Kevin James, who grew up in Stony LI's Kevin James brings 'The Crew' to Netflix
This studio portrait shows American pianist and 'How It Feels to Be Free': Fascinating, informative PBS doc
Robert Mitchum and Jane Greer star in the TCM highlights: 4 Miss Marples, 'Out of the Past'
Pastor Richard Hartley of Haven International Ministries in LI pastor stars in new reality series
Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen in "WandaVision." 'WandaVision': Marvel universe meets 1960s sitcoms
Arsenio Hall and Eddie Murphy star in Amazon Coming to a screen near you: 20  new movies to stream this winter
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search