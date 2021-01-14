Jeff Bridges says his treatment for the lymphoma he announced in October is going well.

In a social media link Wednesday to his website, the 71-year-old actor said that on Jan. 6, "I go in for a CAT scan to see if my new protocol is shrinking my tumor. Turns out it's working beautifully. The thing has drastically shrunk. I come home elated with the news. I turn on the TV to find out what's going [on] in the world, and … well … I don't have to tell you what's goin' on," he said of insurrectionists storming the U.S. Capitol.

In announcing his lymphoma, a form of cancer, Bridges had said in part, "Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good."

Bridges has starred in decades of films including "The Last Picture Show" (1971), "The Fabulous Baker Boys" (1989),"The Big Lebowski" (1998), "Iron Man" (2008), "Crazy Heart" (2009), for which he won a best actor Oscar, and "Hell or High Water" (2016), for which he earned his seventh nomination.