Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Hilarie Burton get married

"The Walking Dead" star Jeffrey Dean Morgan and his longtime partner, "One Tree Hill" actress Hilarie Burton, announced Monday that they had married over the weekend.

"This past weekend was the best of my entire life," Burton, 37, wrote on Instagram alongside a wedding photo, adding, "Jeff and I just want to put it out there that WE GOT MARRIED! For real. We've lived as husband and wife for a decade. We've built a family, and a farm and found our community. For years, publications have reported that we got married in 2014 or 2015 and that I've been married and divorced before. All untrue."

Morgan, 53, wrote on Instagram, "I'd say words … but there aren't any. Mrs Morgan. … I love you. Thank you for making me the luckiest man in the world."

In a second post, he said fellow "Walking Dead" star Norman Reedus and "Supernatural" star Jensen Ackles officiated as the couple married with their son Gus, 9, and daughter George, 1, beside them.

The family lives in the Hudson Valley.