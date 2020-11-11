TODAY'S PAPER
New Yorker parts ways with Jeffrey Toobin after Zoom incident

The New Yorker has fired Jeffrey Toobin after a Zoom incident and subsequent investigation last month. Toobin, also a legal analyst for CNN, is on leave from the basic cable network. Credit: AP / Charles Dharapak

By The Associated Press
The New Yorker has parted ways with longtime staff writer Jeffrey Toobin after he reportedly exposed himself during a Zoom conference last month. He had already been on suspension and is also on leave from CNN, where he has been a legal commentator.

"I was fired today by @NewYorker after 27 years as a Staff Writer. I will always love the magazine, will miss my colleagues, and will look forward to reading their work," Toobin tweeted Wednesday.

The magazine had earlier announced that "as a result of our investigation, Jeffrey Toobin is no longer affiliated with the company."

Toobin, 60, had written for The New Yorker about everything from the O.J. Simpson murder trial to the impeachment hearings of President Donald Trump.

He is the author of several books, most recently "True Crimes and Misdemeanors: The Investigation of Donald Trump," published in August. His 1996 book, "The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson," was adapted into an FX series.

