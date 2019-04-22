TODAY'S PAPER
'Today' co-anchor Jenna Bush Hager expecting 3rd child

Jenna Bush Hager arrives at the Golden Globe

Jenna Bush Hager arrives at the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 8, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Jordan Strauss

By The Associated Press
"Today" show co-anchor Jenna Bush Hager is pregnant with her third child.

The 37-year-old journalist shared the news with colleagues during Monday morning's show. The announcement comes less than a week after her co-anchor, Hoda Kotb, announced she had adopted her second child. She joined the fourth hour of the "Today" show as co-host earlier this month when Kathie Lee Gifford stepped down from her role.

Hager, and her husband, Henry, are the parents of daughters 6-year-old Mila and 3-year-old Poppy.

The children's grandparents are former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura.

