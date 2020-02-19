TODAY'S PAPER
Jenna Dewan, Steve Kazee are engaged

Steve Kazee and Jena Dewan attend WWE 20th

Steve Kazee and Jena Dewan attend WWE 20th anniversary celebration marking premiere of "WWE Friday Night SmackDown" on Fox at Staples Center on Oct.4, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.  Credit: Getty Images/Jerod Harris

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Actress-dancer Jenna Dewan and "Once" Tony Award-winner Steve Kazee are engaged.

"A lifetime to love and grow with you...you have my heart," Dewan, 39, wrote on social media Tuesday,  captioning a photo of herself and Kazee, 44, kissing, an engagement ring visible on her hand. The couple had announced in September that they are expecting their first child together.

Kazee posted the same image, writing, "When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen. When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it's you I have loved all these years."

Dewan has a daughter, Everly, 6, with her ex-husband, "Magic Mike" star Channing Tatum, to whom she was married from July 2009 until announcing their separation in April 2018 and finalizing their divorce this past November.

